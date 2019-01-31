1926: Bob Ockenlander was appointed captain of the new Brigantine Beach Patrol’s three-man crew, who served an island population of 200 residents. Capt. Ockenlander patrolled the beaches in a plane.
1933: Boardwalk Hall drew more than 10,000 fans in 1933 to see an amateur hockey game. The hall may be considered the birth place of ice hockey in New Jersey. Both Atlantic City High School and Holy Spirit had ice hockey teams in the 1930s. Hockey was king in Atlantic City.
1958: Pinky Kravitz, the late writer of Pinky’s Corner, led the Generals with 10 points in a 44-33 win over the Majors in the Morris Guards League in Atlantic City.
1960-64: After sparkling at USC, Angelo Coia was drafted in the 20th round by the Chicago Bears in 1960. The wide receiver was one of the fastest wide receivers in the league from 1960-64. Angelo scored 12 touchdowns, helping the Bears win the NFL championship (later named the Super Bowl when the NFL and AFL combined in 1963). Angelo dedicated the last years of his life to coaching the Brigantine Rams.
1973: Charlie Mueller and Bobby Solari captured the doubles championship of the Brigantine City Beach patrol.
1977: Mike Morrell and Emmett Turner used their brawn to cop the first annual Brigantine Jaycees wrist wrestling contest.
1989: Father Ed Maher coached St. James of Ventnor to an upset win over Brigantine.
1989: Kim Mogan became the third Holy Spirit girl to score more than 1,000 points as she led the Spartans to a 59-35 win over Millville.
1990: Mark Carrier captured the Holly C division of the Resorts International Squash Club Christmas Handicap Tournament.
1999: The Atlantic City High School football team won the South Jersey Group IV Championship with a 31-29 win over Eastern High School at Rutgers University. The 2000 team opened the next season with a 20-0 win over Egg Harbor Township. P.J. Cooke and Bill Kuchinsky starred for the Vikings.
2001: Brian Crilley scored 30 points, leading the Brigantine North School Bucs to a 37-24 win over Egg Harbor Township to capture the Linwood Tournament. Crilley and Bill Chafe had sparked the locals to wins in the preliminary rounds.
2007: Holy Spirit (12-0) won the Non Public Group 3 Championship at Rutgers University by defeating Immaculata 26-13. The victory avenged a 35-6 loss to the same team the previous year and snapped its 23 game winning streak. Holy Spirit was named the Philadelphia Inquirer’s “Team of the Decade” in South Jersey.
2010: Believe it or not! Middle Township girls led Holy Spirit 36-33 with four seconds left. Then the incredible happened. Middle fouled Spirit immediately to prevent a 3-point shot. However, the ref ruled that it was an intentional foul. Spirit made both fouls. The Spartans then threw the ball in to Sarah Marakos, who launched a desperation three-pointer that went in at the buzzer, giving Spirit a stunning 38-36 win before a shocked Middle home crowd.
The lady Spartans scored 5 points in four seconds for the win!
2015: Billy Stroby had 13 saves in Holy Spirit’s 1-0 soccer loss to Wildwood. Stroby had 23 saves in a previous loss to Mainland.
2015: Jack Crooks had a goal and an assist, leading Atlantic City High School to a 5-2 victory over Pennsauken.