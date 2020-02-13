In high school, Jamie Crescenzo was a member of the Key Club and a manager for the girls basketball team. Jamie graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 1997 and was on her way to starting her adult life. Jamie became a full-time student at Atlantic Cape Community College, a shift supervisor at the CVS store in Mays Landing and also taught Sunday School at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Pleasantville. Her commitment to education and serving her community was part of her future plans.
On February 18, 2000 as the result of an auto accident, Jamie, who was 20 years old at the time lost control of her car on Ocean Heights Avenue during a snowstorm and passed away. Everyone that knew Jamie was devastated. However, in times of loss there can exist an opportunity for creation.
A core group of people that knew Jamie best gathered and discussed what Jamie’s life may have focused on and also wanted to bring attention and awareness to the risks of driving in hazardous weather conditions. Spearheaded by Jamie’s parents, Jim and Margaret Crescenzo, the group decided to create a foundation in Jamie’s honor.
The Remembering Jamie Foundation is a reflection of everything that was important to Jamie in her brief 20 years of life. This includes family, friends, community and education. One of the main area of focus and emphasis of the foundation is to provide support and opportunity to local students and provide safe driving education.
Donations from the foundation have been made to the Police Athletic League, St. Peters Sunday School and Covenant House. Scholarships offered by the foundation include EHT, Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University students. Recipients of the scholarships have gone on to become police officers, pharmacists, lawyers, scientists, as well as juvenile justice facilitators and also have served in the armed forces. The spirit of Jamie Crescenzo and the work of those that have loved her have helped to create a legacy that continues to help better the lives of individuals and our community.
In addition to holding annual events and spreading awareness, the foundation has raised and given out thousands in scholarships to Atlantic Cape Community College and Egg Harbor Township students ever since the very first “Remembering Jamie” inaugural Italian dinner fundraiser. Each year, hundreds of people attend the dinner. Not only has the dinner become an annual community tradition that utilizes food donated from family, friends and area businesses, but the fundraising has expanded into an annual golf tournament that now brings together old and new friends.
Remembering Jamie Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization located in Somers Point. Donations to the Remembering Jamie Foundation are tax-deductible.
The Remembering Jamie Foundation invited the public to come out and support the foundation and mission at the “Remembering Jamie Italian Dinner” on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Somers Pt.-Mays Landing Road (Route 559) in Egg Harbor Township. Tickets are $13 for adults and $5 for children and are available in advance by calling (609) 653-2075 and also at the door the day of the event. For more information visit rememberingjamie.weebly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.