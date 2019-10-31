SOMERS POINT - The Charity League of Atlantic County is hosting their annual Christmas Mart on Friday November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point, NJ. “Under the Mistletoe” is the theme for this year’s 73rd annual Christmas Mart.
The annual sequinned pin will be revealed on Friday at 10 am when The Mart opens. The Mart showcases handmade items and specialty boutiques and shops until closing on Friday night at 8 pm. The Mart will reopen on Saturday at 10 am and end at 4 pm. Santa will be available throughout both days for photos and visits with children and adults alike.
The Charity League of Atlantic County has hosted the Christmas Mart for 73 years. In addition to handmade pins, ornaments, tree skirts and stockings crafted out of sequins by Charity League members, there will be treats and snacks for all ages. The members make tea breads, cookies and other baked goods for the community to purchase. The Christmas Mart has a new layout this year that includes all your gift gifting needs.
This is the signature fundraising event for The Charity League of Atlantic County, and last year the event raised over $135,000. The money raised at this event and throughout the year funds annual grants to local charities in Atlantic County that provide services to women and girls.
There will be over 25 shops selling unique items at The Mart, including boutique-style clothes, jewelry, toys and handmade gifts. The vendors include Apple Creations, B Fara Designs, Claudia’s Fashions, Ice by Elaine, James Andrew Designs, KB Kreatons, Knot Just Wood, Lilli’s, Lucy the Elephant Gift Shop, MudGirls, Nina’s A Unique Boutique, One of a Kind Jewelry, People People, Re-Creation Arts, Serenitea, Snacks by the Pound, Toy Market, Two Tin Crows, Ventnor 7311 Bakery, Wayward Gardner, Willows Bowquet, Sophie’s Crafts and Milk Truck Vintage.
The five organizations that are supported by The Charity League of Atlantic County are Avanzar, Covenant House — Atlantic City, Center for Family Services, Atlantic City Day Nursery and The Donny Fund.
For more information about The Charity League of Atlantic County and The Annual Christmas Mart, please visit on-line at www.charityleagueac.com, FaceBook or Twitter.
