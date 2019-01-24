The Ventnor branch of the Atlantic County Library System is at 6500 Atlantic Ave. It may be reached by calling 609-823-4614.
The library is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays. It is closed Sundays.
The following events are planned at the Ventnor branch:
Computer help by appointment
The library offers adults free computer help by appointment Feb. 1 through March 30 during regular branch hours. To set up appointments, stop by the library or call 609-823-4614.
Checkmates Chess Club
The Ventnor branch holds an open chess program for all ages noon to 4:30 p.m. every Saturday, Feb. 2 through March 30. All are welcome to the challenge of playing a friendly game of chess.
Gathering Wool
All adults are welcome to join a quilting and knitting group that meets 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, Feb. 5 through March 26. The program is free and open to all levels of experience. Join the group to stitch, loop, craft and chat. Do you love to knit or crochet? Or would you like to learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more? You won't find a cozier club anywhere.
English Conversation Group
The Ventnor branch will offer an English conversation group for adults 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 through March 26. Improve your English conversation skills while meeting new people. We'll meet weekly to discuss a new topic in English in a judgment-free zone. We may discuss books, movies, hobbies, current events or other topics of interest.
Project Barbie Runway
The library will hold its final craft event in the three-part series Project Barbie Runway for kids to come design clothing 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. The free program is open to ages 6-12. Registration is required. Sketch, design and assemble an outfit of your own creation for a Barbie doll and prepare for a fashion runway debut during the last meeting. All materials and several dolls will be available.
Read & Play Baby
The library invites little ones between the ages of 12 and 36 months to its young storytime activity 10:30 a.m. Thursday mornings, Feb. 7 through March 28. Enjoy stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, fingerplays and more with your child, all designed to develop early literacy skills.
Book lovers' meet and greet
Are you a book lover who would like to meet other book lovers? The Ventnor branch will hold a special book discussion for adults 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. Registration is requested. Join the branch for an evening of mingling and exploring romance novels, heroes and heroines. You might find the book of your dreams.
We love Harry Potter party
The library will host a We Love Harry Potter party 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, for ages 6 through 12.The program is free, however registration is suggested. Celebrate the magical book series with themed activities, costumes, food and music.
Please advise library staff of any food allergies.
Family Fort Night
The Ventnor branch will hold Family Fort Night 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Go forth and fort! Enjoy a fun-filled evening of indoor family fort-building. The program is open to all ages. Registration is required. Supplies will be available for basic fort assembly, but bringing personal materials is encouraged.
Into the Evening book club
The library will host its monthly book club for adults 6:15 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 21 and March 28. Join in the discussion of great books in good company. February’s selection is "Love and Ruin" by Paula McLain, and in March, it is "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones.