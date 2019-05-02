LINWOOD — The Linwood Public Library has a pair of events planned in upcoming weeks. The library is at 301 Davis Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-926-7991.
Thursday, May 9: Annual Friends of the Linwood Library Meeting — Silent to Sound and Spicy to Censored: Hollywood from the 1920s to 1930s. Annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. followed by guest speaker Sharon Harris Zlotnick at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 14: Calligraphy — From 10:30 a.m. to noon, come learn the basics of calligraphy. Please call 609-926-7991, ext. 3, to register and bring a calligraphy fountain pen, nibs, and a tracing tablet.