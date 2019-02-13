The Upper Township Republican Organization is seeking candidates interested in serving on the Upper Township Committee. There are two seats available in this year's election, with each seat serving a three-year term.
Any registered Republican who has lived in the township for at least one year with interest in serving on the committee, may submit a letter of intent and resume to Larry Trulli of the Upper Township Republican Organization, P.O. Box 725, Marmora, NJ, 08223, by Monday, Feb. 25. Letters of intent and resumes may also be emailed to imltim@aol.com.
On Tuesday, March 5, at the UTRO's monthly meeting, each candidate will be given five minutes to speak regarding their interest in the position. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Upper Township Senior Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road in Ocean View.
Following presentations, the Upper Township Republican County Committee will vote to endorse a cndiate. The candidate with the majority of votes will receive the endorsement of the Upper Township Republican Organization.
For more information, call Larry Trulli at 609-703-4921, or the UTRO President, Karen Mitchell, at 609-231-6000.