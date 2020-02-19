Upper Sandwiches Promotes Township History Book - Michele and Dave Rahn of Upper Sandwiches show the new book – “Upper Township and Its 10 Villages” - published this month by HPSUT Historian and author Robert Holden. The book is for sale at $23.99 with proceeds going to the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Twp. and the UT Museum Project. Numerous businesses in Upper Twp. have agreed to be sales / distribution locations for the publication. See the Historical Society website and Facebook for details > www.uppertwphistory.org