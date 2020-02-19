022020_gut_Upper-Sandwiches

Upper Sandwiches Promotes Township History Book - Michele and Dave Rahn of Upper Sandwiches show the new book – “Upper Township and Its 10 Villages” - published this month by HPSUT Historian and author Robert Holden. The book is for sale at $23.99 with proceeds going to the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Twp. and the UT Museum Project. Numerous businesses in Upper Twp. have agreed to be sales / distribution locations for the publication. See the Historical Society website and Facebook for details > www.uppertwphistory.org

 Ralph Cooper / provided

 “Upper Township and Its Ten Villages” written by Historian Robert F. Holden, produced by Arcadia Publishing Company, and released this month, is now available in a growing list of locations, according to a press release from The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township.

The retail price is $23.99 (no tax) with profits from the sale of the book going to the HPSUT and the Upper Township Museum project.

Holden donated his time and expenses toward this book project and is taking no profits from the sale of the books.

A major portion of the publication costs for the book was underwritten by a generous contribution from Grace and Tom Garrity.

Holden collected over 300 photos and postcards of old Upper Township. Many were 100 years old or more!

The book will contain a selection of 197 photos. There is a chapter for each Village, with a two-page introduction.

Some Villages like Greenfield have only 4 pictures total, and Seaville has 36. Tuckahoe Village will have 56 photos in the publication.

Holden has established a series of book signings, presentations and sales locations for promotion of the book. He will speak Feb. 20 at the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township; April 11 at Tuckahoe Vintage Goods as part of the Second Saturday events; April 23 at the Cape May County Library Upper Cape branch as part of the library's Speaker Series program; and April 25 at the Tuckahoe Transportation Festival at the Tuckahoe Train Station. 

A growing list of retailers and restaurants that have committed to displaying the book for sale includes:

  • Village Pharmacy
  • Marmora Hardware
  • Acme Market – Seaville
  • The Bailey Grind
  • Sun Rose Words and Music- Ocean City (starts in Spring)
  • Tuckahoe Cheesecake Factory
  • Dino’s Diner
  • Upper Sandwiches, Palermo
  • The Everly (by the RR Station)
  • Tuckahoe Vintage Goods
  • Island Shore Chinese
  • Seaville Dry Cleaners
  • Route 50 Trading Post
  • Seaville Friends Meeting (Friendship Hall - Sundays only)
  • TD Bank – Marmora Branch
  • Thomas Heist Insurance – Marmora

The book is also available by mail for at $23.99, with a $5 fee for shipping and handling. Make your check or money order payable to the HPSUT, P.O. Box 658, Marmora, NJ 08223-0658. For more information, visit UpperTwpHistory.org.  

 

Load comments