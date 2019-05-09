The Upper Township Sustainable Jersey Green Team has scheduled a Rain Barrel Workshop for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at the Upper Township Wellness Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road in Ocean View.
The workshop, for Upper Township residents, is being coordinated by Green Team member Fred Beuttler.
The event will include a water conservation presentation by Cape May County Watershed Ambassador Kristen Andrada, as well as guided instruction session for attendees to build their own rain barrel.
There is a donation of $20 per barrel for this workshop. Please send your payment check made payable to Township of Upper to Paul Dietrich, Upper Township Engineer, PO Box 205, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250.
If you would like to participate, registration is required with the Green Team’s Eventbrite page: https://uppertwpgreenteam.eventbrite.com
Because of the limited number of available barrels, walk-ins will not be accepted for this event, so your RSVP and donation payment is important to ensure a seat at the table.
Please take advantage of this opportunity to engage with us and help maintain and grow our sustainable best practices here in Upper Township.
For questions and other information, please contact the Green Team at uppertwpgreenteam.yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam