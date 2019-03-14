Upper Township Green Team Work Session “Listening” RoundTable
The Upper Township Sustainable Jersey Green Team will hold a work session meeting 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at the Upper Cape Branch Library.
The gathering has been scheduled to allow township residents to attend an evening session. The roundtable format will enable discussion of the ongoing sustainable projects that are currently underway in Upper Township.
In addition, the Green Team wants to listen to what questions residents have about “green” topics.
If you would like to participate, please register with the Green Team’s Eventbrite page at https://uppertwpgreenteam.eventbrite.com
Walk-ins are also welcome. Please take advantage of this opportunity to engage with us and help maintain and grow our sustainable best practices here in Upper Township.
For questions and other information, please contact Ralph Cooper, Green Team Chair, at uppertwpgreenteam.yahoo.com or call 609-464-0920 or visit facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam