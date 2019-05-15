The annual Upper Township Strawberry Festival and Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road (Route 616) in Greenfield.
The festival is presented by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township. South Jersey strawberries will be for sale.
In addition, Historical Society volunteers will be serving up their special strawberry shortcake and ice cream. A light lunch selection will be for sale, as well.
The event features a variety of handmade crafts and other items for sale.
Volunteer docents will be on hand in the Gandy house and barn areas with plenty of information about our historic sites. There will be live music by Linda and Ollie.
The rain date is Sunday, May 26.
If you are interested in displaying your crafts this year, please contact Carroll Bailey, carrollbaileyupper@outlook.com or call 609-628-2425.
You may also visit UpperTwpHistory.org or Facebook.com/UpperTwpHistory