021320_reg_valentines ppp-ValentinesDayCarryAll-020820-1.jpeg

Alexandra Mitchell, 5, of Pleasantville

 PROVIDED / KAREN NOWALSKY

Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville held a kids’ crafting event on Saturday, Feb. 8. Children ages 5-11 were invited to decorate a handmade valentine pouch, a colorful carry-all in honor of the holiday.

Join the branch on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. for next month's creative activity (registration requested). Kids ages 5-11 can magically turn themselves into a jolly leprechaun with this fun St. Patrick's Day craft.

Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville is located at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778 or visit online at atlanticlibrary.org.

