LINWOOD — Mainland graduating senior Valerie Speirs was recently awarded a $2,000 student leadership scholarship from the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association. The award is for students who demonstrated leadership in school activities other than athletics. Twenty-five leadership scholarships were awarded statewide.
Speirs conducted a school-supply collection each year and delivered notebooks, folders, pencils, crayons and other supplies to students in need. She was selected as captain of the Mock Trial team, ran the school blood drive and served as a school ambassador for new students.
According to NJPSA Assistant Executive Director Robert Murphy, the student activities committee reviewed all applications and selected winners. “The level of dedication and commitment these students demonstrate to their chosen activities is truly remarkable and inspirational,” said Murphy. “I have no doubt that these future leader of our society will continue to work har and serve their communities and NJPSA is proud to recognized their contributions.”
Speirs will attend the University of Virginia in the fall.
She is the daughter of departing Belhaven Middle School Principal Susan Speirs.