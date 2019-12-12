UPPER TOWNSHIP — The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary held its annual Division 8 Change of Watch Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Tuckahoe Inn in Marmora.
Division 8 comprises seven flotillas representing over 450 volunteer auxiliarists throughout Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties.
On hand at this year's Change of Watch Ceremony was U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, who presented the division with a congressional proclamation recognizing Division 8 auxiliarists for their contribution to the citizens of New Jersey and the United States of America.
