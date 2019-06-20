Ventnor Elementary School congratulated the 3rd and 4th grade winners in the annual Battle of the Books reading comprehension contests. Mrs. Lombardi’s “Lombardi’s Trophies” won the 3rd grade contest. The group members included: Jasmine Watts, Jordan Chalmers, Luis Paz, Krish Mendonsa and Lyla Kutch. Mrs. Kennish’s “End of Time Readers” won the 4th grade contest. The group members included: Donovan Palma, Efrain Restrepo, Ariana Presta, Kevin Leon-Cruz and Nathaniel Lam. Both teams received bookstore gift cards.
The second Battle of the Books contest rewarded the 3rd and 4th grade homerooms completing the most book reports with pizza parties. Ms. Masterman’s 3rd grade class won the contest by completing 156 book reports. Mrs. Kennish’s 4th grade class won the pizza party by completing 144 book reports. In total, students in 3rd and 4th grade completed 824 book reports over a twelve week period.
According to school librarian, Renee Woerner, “We never know which groups or homerooms will win the Battle of the Books contests. It’s more about motivation than being the best readers. Hard work and perseverance drive the contests and everyone has fun in the process!”