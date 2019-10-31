Ventnor Middle School students prepare to compete in the annual Quiz Bowl held Oct. 10 at St. Augustine Preparatory School. Teams from area schools participated by answering questions from all general areas of knowledge, including history, literature, science, fine arts, current events, sports, popular culture and more. St. Augustine Dean of Enrollment Steven Cappuccio hosted the event. Ventnor students were accompanied by eighth-grade teacher Chris Kane, and Middle School librarian Debbie Brahmi.

