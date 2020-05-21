The members of VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary in Sea Isle City recently donated a variety of snacks, hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment – including 125 handmade facemasks – to the Vineland Veterans Home to remind the home’s residents that they are not forgotten during this pandemic. Shown making the donation to an employee of the Vineland Veterans Home is VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary Secretary Ann Devitt (at right).