052120_gut_VFW VFW Auxiliary Donation

The members of VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary in Sea Isle City recently donated a variety of snacks, hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment – including 125 handmade facemasks – to the Vineland Veterans Home to remind the home’s residents that they are not forgotten during this pandemic. Shown making the donation to an employee of the Vineland Veterans Home is VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary Secretary Ann Devitt (at right).

 PROVIDED / Picasa

SEA ISLE CITY — On April 29, the members of VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary made a special trip to Vineland, Cumberland County, to deliver a variety of sweets and snacks, hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment — including 125 handmade facemasks — to the residents of the Vineland Veterans Home.

According to Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd, the facemasks were handmade by local high school students Ellie Kutscher and Lily Beard along with Auxiliary members Ellen Rose, Diane McCool and Karen Haugh. The hand sanitizers, food, gloves and other personal protection items were donated by VFW Post 1963 members.

“We wanted to make sure that our veterans know that we have not forgotten them, and that we are willing to do all we can as an organization to help keep them safe during this pandemic,” said Lloyd.

To learn more about VFW Post 1963, please phone 609-263-1711, visit www.vfwpost1963.com or follow them on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments