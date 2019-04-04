April in Paris 2019 participants will be able to enjoy French sights, sounds, tastes and more in venues across Somers Point.
This year's April in Paris will be from April 10 to 14, and there are over a dozen ways to participate and immerse in the French culture during this event.
There will be a “Fete en Blanc,” a white pop-up dinner, on Saturday, April 13 at a secret location. Participants must pre-register for the information needed to learn the secret location.
For movie buffs, Gregory’s Restaurant will be showing “Intouchables” during lunch on Sunday, April 14.
Live French-themed music evenings and spoken word will also be held along with a dessert buffet at Greate Bay Country Club, April 10, French Cabaret Dining and music at Gregory’s Restaurant, April 11, and Gypsy Jazz at Clancy’s by the Bay, April 12.
While April in Paris is in session, dining around the city will include many French inspired dishes and desserts. Reservations are recommended at some venues while required at others.
Conversational French lessons will also be offered and will continue weekly for the entire month of April.
Wine tastings will be held at both Great Bay Gallery, April 12, and Passion Vines, April 13, along with additional French wine courses throughout the month. In addition, the French toast competition at Clancy’s will allow participants to sample and vote for favorites.
April in Paris is presented by The Somers Point Unique Experiences Club in cooperation with The Somers Point Business Association. Organizers added more events this year after success from April in Paris 2018.
For a complete list of all the dates, times, reservation information and costs related to the April in Paris events, go to www.APRILinPARIS.weebly.com.