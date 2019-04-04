SEA ISLE CITY – Volunteers are needed for the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission’s annual Spring Beach Clean-Up from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 13. Volunteers can register on the morning of the Clean-Up at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade, where Environmental Commission members will distribute supplies and direct participants to specific beaches.
At the time of registration, free event T-shirts will be distributed to volunteers, while supplies last, courtesy of Approach Clothing Company, located at 4204 Landis Ave. and 6300 Landis Ave. in Sea Isle City. Volunteers also will be given free tree saplings to plant in their home gardens, featuring species that are appropriate for barrier islands. The tree saplings will be provided courtesy of the 2019 New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign, a division of the New Jersey Urban Forestry Program.
Immediately following the Beach Clean-Up, each of the event’s volunteers will be treated to a complimentary buffet luncheon at Mike’s Seafood & Dockside Restaurant on Park Road in historic Fish Alley, courtesy of the Monichetti family.
For more information about Sea Isle City’s 2019 Spring Beach Clean-Up, please phone 609-263-2081.