GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — W. Paul Coates, founder and director of the Black Classic Press (BCP), will be the keynote speaker at the 16th annual Fannie Lou Hamer Human and Civil Rights Symposium at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Stockton University Performing Arts Center. The theme of this year’s symposium will be “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.”
The event is free and open to the public. It will also feature performances by the Afro One Dance Group and Gospel Choir led by Professor of Music Beverly Vaughn. Coates will also participate in a panel discussion with Stockton Distinguishes Professor of Social Work Patricia Reid-Merritt and Atlantic City Councilman Moe Delgado. Stockton president Harvey Kesselman and United Black Students Society president Jayden Cohen-Boyce will also speak.
Coates founded the BCP in 1995 to produce books and documents using digital print technology. BCP specializes in republishing obscure and significant works by and about people of African descent.
Coates has also formerly served as an African American Studies reference and acquisition librarian at Howard University’s Moorland-Springarn Research Center. Coates was also once a member and Maryland state coordinator of the Black Panther Party, and was instrumental in the establishment of the Black Panther Party Archives at Howard University.
Fannie Lou Hamer was an advocate for African Americans' voting rights during the Civil Rights movement, and made history in 1964 by giving testimony at the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City in opposition to the seating of an all-white Mississippi delegation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.