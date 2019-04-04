Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser presents a Certificate of Recognition to Jordan Road eighth-grader Kwami Gyasi for his winning poem, "Weather 'Round the Year."
The writing contest was sponsored by the Somers Point Arts Commission. The mayor and City Council also recognized April as National Poetry Month in Somers Point with a resolution highlighting the Arts Commission's upcoming event, April in Paris: An Evening of Spoken Words & Music, on April 10 at Greate Bay Country Club.
"Weather 'Round the Year"
The white snowflakes fall
The chill settles in
Snowmen are built
Everyone gathers around the fireplace
And toasty marshmallows are eaten.
Spring springs up all of a sudden
No more burly jackets
Peolple riding their bikes on the sidewalk
Feeling the warm breeze
Taking it in.
Summer comes in
The most wonderful time of the year
Racing around the track at the Pit
Eating ice cream at the Custard Hut
Walking home with siblings.
Sumer has fallen
But fall has arisen
Maple leaves falling off branches of trees
The wind combined with leaves
Swirling, swirling, swirling.
— Kwami Gyasi, 2019
Somers Point Arts Commission poetry contest winner