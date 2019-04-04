040419_lns_poetry1
Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser presents a Certificate of Recognition to Jordan Road eighth-grader Kwami Gyasi for his winning poem 'Weather 'Round the Year.'

Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser presents a Certificate of Recognition to Jordan Road eighth-grader Kwami Gyasi for his winning poem, "Weather 'Round the Year."

The writing contest was sponsored by the Somers Point Arts Commission. The mayor and City Council also recognized April as National Poetry Month in Somers Point with a resolution highlighting the Arts Commission's upcoming event, April in Paris: An Evening of Spoken Words & Music, on April 10 at Greate Bay Country Club.

"Weather 'Round the Year"

The white snowflakes fall

The chill settles in

Snowmen are built

Everyone gathers around the fireplace

And toasty marshmallows are eaten.

Spring springs up all of a sudden

No more burly jackets

Peolple riding their bikes on the sidewalk

Feeling the warm breeze

Taking it in.

Summer comes in

The most wonderful time of the year

Racing around the track at the Pit

Eating ice cream at the Custard Hut

Walking home with siblings.

Sumer has fallen

But fall has arisen

Maple leaves falling off branches of trees

The wind combined with leaves

Swirling, swirling, swirling.

— Kwami Gyasi, 2019

Somers Point Arts Commission poetry contest winner

