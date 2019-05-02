WEST CAPE MAY — The 21st annual Strawberry Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in Wilbraham Park at West Perry and Broadway.
The festival will feature more than 100 vendors, all celebrating the official fruit of spring. Enjoy the Strawberry Shortcake prepared by the Cape May County Technical High School students, whose proceeds benefit their after-prom party. Vendors will offer strawberries in wonderful foods: muffins, cookies, floats, shaved ice, dips, empanadas, ice cream, lemonade and hand-crafted sodas. Top food vendors will be back with crab cakes, seafood kabobs, pulled pork, barbecue chicken, hot dogs and sausages. Artisans will offer strawberry pottery, jewelry, T-shirts, honey, wine and lots more.
Antiques, collectibles, artwork, clothing, accessories, birdhouses and garden art also will be for sale.
And the strawberry-eating turtles will return, provided it's not too cold, with the Turtle Singer!
Live music will play all day: 9 a.m. — Bill the Steel Drum Guy; 11 a.m. — Blondage; 1 p.m. — Five Times Famous and 3:15 p.m. — The Geno White Trio. Singer/songwriter Angelina Bella will entertain throughout the day. The crowning of the strawberry queen and king will be at 3 p.m. Yes, you could win!
The rain date is Sunday, June 2.
The festival is sponsored by the West Cape May Business Association. See westcapemaytoday.com or visit them on Facebook. For more information call Sharon Flanagan, 609-886-0412.