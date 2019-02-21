WEST CAPE MAY — Complete with costumes, props and sets, fifth- and sixth-grade students will bring to life the story of how Capt. Henry Sawyer’s life was saved by Abraham Lincoln.
After the war, Sawyer built The Chalfonte Hotel, which still stands in Cape May.
Students will begin rehearsals March 5 under the direction of East Lynne Theater Company’s artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth. This is the 13th year for this popular residency, due to funding from the NJ Theatre Alliance’s Stages Festival.
The story of Civil War hero Sawyer will be presented 6 p.m. March 13 at West Cape May Elementary School, 301 Moore St. in West Cape May.
For information and reservations, contact ELTC by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailingeastlynneco@aol.com.