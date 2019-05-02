(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
On May 28, 1907, Atlantic City passed the "Mackintosh" law requiring bathers to wear a garment over their bathing suits on the public streets and Boardwalk. This was to conceal the bathing suit and whatever skin might be exposed and to protect the clothing of others with whom a wet bathing suit might come in contact.
During the early years, visitors' hotels did not allow their patrons to change into their bathing suits in their hotel rooms, and therefore they were forced to rent changing rooms in one of many bathhouses along the Boardwalk. These could be rented by the day or week. Attendants supplied towels and washed and dried the swimming attire. In the 1920s, bathing suits were flannel and covered both men and women bathers from their neck to their knees. In the bathhouses, lockers rented for 50 cents. If one needed to rent a bathing suit, one was available for women at a cost of as much as $3 and men's for 75 cents to $1.
Since the bathers were not allowed on the Boardwalk in their suits, tunnels were developed under the Boardwalk at most streets in order to have access to the beach. In these tunnels were beach supplies, i.e., umbrellas, sunscreen lotions (Gaby being one of the earliest), and food stands selling hot dogs, ice cream, hamburgers etc., the most famous called Submarine Sol's, located under the Boardwalk at Virginia Avenue.
It wasn't until the 1940s that men were allowed on the beach with their chest exposed. The ban on wearing bathing suits on the Boardwalk was relaxed in the 1950s, the exception being bikinis, which were still not allowed until the 1960s.
In addition to the bathing suit restrictions, everyone went on the Boardwalk "dressed to the nines." It wasn't until the mid 50s that women began wearing pants, shedding the fur coats, and beginning to discover a more relaxed and informal way of life. We've come a long way, baby!
Founded in 1913, the Atlantic County Historical Society has been preserving historical materials in its library and museum since. Every week, Wednesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it opens its doors to share these collections with anyone who is interested. The society building is at 907 Shore Road in Somers Point. More information is available at www.atlanticcountyhistoricalsocietynj.org and on Facebook, or by calling 609-927-5218.