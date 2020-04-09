In March, the stock market fell 30% in only 18 days which was by far the fastest 30% drop in history. By comparison, the next fastest was 55 days in both 1987 and 1929. Does that mean that this event (Covid-19) is that much worse than those other time periods in history? The answer is no. Likely quite the opposite in my opinion. Then what made it drop so fast? According to a 2017 Goldman Sachs, Aite Group study, 70% of all transaction volume today is done by algorithmic trading and most commonly by a subset known as high frequency trading. What does that mean? Essentially, computer programs are making those trades based on algorithms that companies have designed to find trading anomalies or even predict what the next trade might be in a sequence. The programs crunch massive amounts of data in order to do this. The computers will then trade that security constantly in order to take advantage of pricing discrepancies. While they may make only a very small amount of money on those trades, they might make millions of trades per day often within fractions of a second.
While HFT (High Frequency Trading)* has been around regularly since the mid 1980’s on the NASDAQ platform since it converted over to an electronic trading platform, we never really heard much about it until the infamous “Flash Crash” in May of 2010 when the market crashed 1,000 points or 9% at the time in only a few minutes. Even though there is debate about whether or not HFT caused the flash crash, there is little debate over the fact that it exacerbated the problem. This was such a big problem at the time because investors simply didn’t have enough time to react in the way computer programs could. This began the debate about the “fairness” of HFT which clearing gives the machines a dramatic advantage.
Today, some estimates are that HFT makes up close to 90+% of all short term volume in the markets and as a result, we have seen market movements of 1,000 points like the flash crash well over a dozen times in just the last month. It is also why we see markets tend to move in either direction more in the final 30 minutes of the trading day. While that might not be the same percentage change like it was back in 2010, it is still cause for concern. Many believe that HFT should be banned or at least limited in order to manage its effects. I highly doubt it will ever be banned due to its prevalence in the markets today and the large amounts of money firms make off of their trading platforms, but I would strongly advocate for limits or constraints surrounding it as it clearly puts individual investors at a disadvantage.
There are some advantages to HFT platforms as well including more market liquidity and reduced costs for everyone as well as a few other arguments in favor of them, but I’m not sold on the idea that this helps offset the negatives.
What does HFT mean for us in the future? Well, for starters, I would expect market declines as well as advances to be more severe in the future. This in turn means that expansions as well as recessions could be intensified too. As technology advances, I hope that we are able to control it or at least use it for everyone’s benefit and not simply for the company that has the fastest computers or most advanced algorithms.
*High-frequency trading is a technique that involves specialized software and algorithms, high-end computers, low-latency internet access and up-to-the-moment market data in order to outpace all of the competition and allow for unique strategies not otherwise possible.The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation. Comments concerning the past performance are not intended to be forward looking and should not be viewed as an indication of future results. Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.