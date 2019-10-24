CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - On Tuesday, October 29th at 3:00 p.m., the Wildwood Crest Library will hold a dedication ceremony to honor an American Flag of historic significance. The Cape May County Library came to possess a 45-Star Flag from the community collection box for worn or forgotten flags, located in the lobby of the Wildwood Crest Library. In cooperation with the North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5941, VFW members arrange for the reuse or proper retirement of American Flags. The identity of the individual who dropped off this flag is unknown.
The 45-Star Flag became the Official United States Flag on July 4th, 1896 and flew under the terms of three presidents until 1908. Post 5941 Commander Joe Orlando believes that this flag may have possibly honored the coffin of a Civil War veteran, a war that claimed 630,000 lives. The flag had light repairs done for framing, but still remains a flag that served our country.
The dedication will take place in the lobby of the Wildwood Crest Library where light refreshments will be served. This ceremony is open to all members of the community. Military members are encouraged to attend.
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, and Woodbine. The Library has books, audio books, downloadable eBooks, video games, music, magazines, movies, and a bookmobile service with stops throughout the county every Thursday and Friday. The Library offers free internet, computers, printing, scanning, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, and more.
For more Information: Cape May County Library, 609-463-6356, outreach@cmclibrary.org
