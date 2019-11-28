WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest will host a holiday tree lighting and bayfront decorating ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. along Sunset Lake at Atlanta and New Jersey avenues.

The event is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will include a visit from Santa Claus, live holiday-themed music from Camille Peruto, an appearance by the student choir at Crest Memorial School, free refreshments, a short family-style run hosted by Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera and more.

Rain/inclement weather date for the event is Thursday, Dec. 5.

For further information, call the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at (609) 523-0202.

