WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest will host a public stakeholder meeting to discuss future plans for redevelopment of the downtown business district along New Jersey Avenue from Heather Road to Wisteria Road on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.
The fire company building is located at Rambler Road and Pacific Avenue.
With the County of Cape May in the planning phase for a full reconstruction of New Jersey Avenue, the Borough of Wildwood Crest has put forth plans to work with the county to improve the visual and functional character of the downtown business district.
The borough is evaluating streetscape improvements, placemaking, land use strategies and more in an effort to stimulate reinvestment.
Borough of Wildwood Crest elected officials and other pertinent borough staff, including the borough engineer, will be on hand at the meeting, along with representatives from the Taylor Design Group and the County of Cape May.
Tentative design plans will be available for public viewing. A public question-and-answer session will be held following presentations by the various officials in attendance.
Light refreshments will be served. Attendees do not need to pre-register.
For further information, contact the Borough of Wildwood Crest at (609) 522-5176.
