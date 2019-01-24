Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
Eric Bergsten, 21, of North Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sabria Carter-Tucker, 21, of Upper Darby, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Claudia Molina, 31, of Cape May, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with contempt of court.
Nicholas Bolon, 27, of Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with contempt of court.
Michael Murawski, 44, of Westampton, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with contempt of court.
Michael Mohr, 24, of Bridgeville, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with contempt of court.
Jacqueline Songalewski, 29, of Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with contempt of court.
Joseph Quinn, 48, of Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with contempt of court.
Jamie Mullen, 33, of Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with contempt of court.
10/21/18
Nicole Rosario, 42, of Philadelphia, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with contempt of court.
Heather Herley, 28, of North Wildwood, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with aggravated assault, false public alarm.
Mindy Leslie, 42, of Bronx, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with contempt of court.
Dawn Lloyd, 48, of Wildwood was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with contempt of court.
Jacqueline Songalewski, 29, of Wildwood, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with contempt of court.
Amanda Alexander, 24, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
10/28/18
Christopher Gratz, 33, of West Deptford, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James O'Conner, 28, of Toms River, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with contempt of court.
Desire Negron, 28, of Wildwood, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with contempt of court.
Brendan Haas, 29, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Terrell Martin, 26, of Brooklyn, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with forgery, possession of false identification, possession of false government document, possession of false credit card, false documents by deception, identify theft.
Tara Brennan, 39, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with contempt of court.
Patrick Boland, 30, of Woodbine, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with criminal mischief.
Ryan Freeling, 23, of North Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with criminal mischief.
Aldo Sacco, 22, of Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Javier Hernandez-Ramos, 40, of Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with contempt of court.
Jacqueline Songalewski, 29, of Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with contempt of court.
Todd Christenson, 33, of Erma, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with contempt of court.
Jennifer Lauber, 20, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with contempt of court.
Adam Mansfield, 38, of Philadelphia, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with contempt of court.
Lawrence Parkinson, 29, of Morton, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with contempt of court.
Eugenia Burch, 56, of North Wildwood, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with contempt of court.
Mia Vaccaro, 43, of North Wildwood, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with contempt of court.
Sofia Morales, 24, of Wildwood, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with contempt of court.
James Marx, 44, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with contempt of court.
Tracy Vogt, 46, of North Wildwood, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with contempt of court.
Carlos Gonzales, 60, of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with contempt of court.
10/15/18
Christian Reyes-Maldonaldo, 28, of Wildwood, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
- Carlos Vega-Reyes, 27/M, Wildwood, NJ (Poss. CDS-Marijuana under 50g)
10/17/18
- Christina VonColln, 39/F, Cape May Court House, NJ (Theft, Misuse of 911, Poss. CDS, Poss. CDS-Marijuana under 50g, Poss. Drug Paraphernalia)
10/18/18
- Dwayne Watkins, 33/M, Camden, NJ (Hindering Apprehension, Contempt of Court)