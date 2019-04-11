The Women’s Club of St. Thomas presented an Evening of Reflection on April 3 for the women of St. Thomas. Their guest speaker was Sister Cathy Nerney SSJ, who shared her personal experiences working with the survivors of the genocide in Rwanda and taught guests a lesson in forgiveness.
Women's Club of St. Thomas presents Night of Reflection
