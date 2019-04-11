Women's Club Night of Reflection

Club board members Rita Pagoulatos, Sister Cathy Nerney, Kathe Murray, Sheri Highberger, Joanna Guglielmo, Winnie Galbraith, Nancy Highberger and Lynne Flanagan

 Lynne Flanagan / submitted

The Women’s Club of St. Thomas presented an Evening of Reflection on April 3 for the women of St. Thomas. Their guest speaker was Sister Cathy Nerney SSJ, who shared her personal experiences working with the survivors of the genocide in Rwanda and taught guests a lesson in forgiveness.

