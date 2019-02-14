The Women's Club of St.Thomas prepared gift bags of Valentine treats for both home-bound parishioners and recipients of the Meals on Wheels program in Brigantine. The project, led by Kathy Ewing, provided 76 gift bags, which were delivered by volunteers just in time for Valentine's Day
