The NJ State Federation of Women's Clubs collected over 100 beach towels from their members and donated them to children and youth living in foster care in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties through the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children program in each of the counties. The Federation is in the second year of a two-year project supporting the mission of all CASA programs throughout the state with financial, community awareness and volunteer recruitment assistance.
Women's Clubs donate beach towels to foster youth
