Woman's Club induction

Shown from left are Gayle Quinn, president; Rosemary Powell, new member; and Janis Scott, 2nd Vice-President and Membership Chairperson.

 Marilyn Meikle / submitted

The GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May held its induction ceremony Sept. 19. Shown from left are Gayle Quinn, president; new member Rosemary Powell; and Janis Scott, second vice president and membership chair. The club meets third Thursdays of each month. Membership is open. Any woman interested in learning about the club may call 609-972-1496 or visit womenscommunityclubofcapemay.org

Load comments