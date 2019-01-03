WOODBINE — The borough has awarded a nearly $24,000 contract for tree cutting work at the Municipal Airport.
Bids for the 20:1 TERP Surface Obstruction Removal project were received Dec. 14, Mayor William Pikolycky said in a news release.
Borough Council awarded the $23,765 contract to RPM Landscaping Contractor LLC of Galloway Township on Dec. 20, according to the release.
The borough received an Airport Safety Grant, funded through the state Department of Transportation Trust Fund to implement the project, the release stated.
The work to be done includes the trimming of trees that penetrate the canopy surface at various heights. The total area of tree trimming is approximately 3.5 acres at approaches to runways 13, 31 and 19. The mitigation of these obstructions will restore instrument approaches for night time authorization at airport.
“The safe operation of the airport is my highest priority. This project will enhance safety by insuring a clear approach to our runways while remaining environmentally responsible to the community,” Pikolycky said in the release. “We would like to thank the New Jersey Department of Transportation in providing financial assistance to clear obstacles from the flight path, in which another step has been taken towards maintaining a safe operational environment for the flying community at Woodbine.”