WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky reminds local residents and neighboring municipalities throughout Cape May County:
Please join with the Borough of Woodbine in celebrating the upcoming holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 8, the Borough hosts its annual holiday parade, sponsored by the Woodbine Recreation Commission.
The parade will beginning at 6 pm, with line up behind the Woodbine Elementary School and will head west to Washington, then north on Washington to Bryant, right onto Adams, then south on Adams to the Public Safety Building (former Ambulance Building).
Trophies will be awarded to 1st & 2nd place fire/rescue decorated apparatus and marching unit. Everyone will receive a participant plaque.
As is the local tradition, Santa and the Mayor will partner to light the Christmas Tree on the bikepath. The evening then concludes at the Public Safety (former Ambulance) building where refreshments will be served and trophies awarded. Santa will also be there to visit with the children.
“We hope to see everyone, children & adults alike, turn out for this festivity,” added Mayor Pikolycky. “And I also want to remind people of the annual holiday program at Woodbine’s branch of the County Library on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. “Decorating with Natural Materials” presented by Joe Alvarez.”
