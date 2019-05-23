WOODBINE — The borough has made application to the New Jersey Department of Transportation for Discretionary Aid funding in the amount of $199,593.75, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
DOT funding is being requested for the extension of the Woodbine Bikeway system from Monroe Avenue just south of Webster Avenue, extending south through borough-owned property that is being developed as open space. The extension will extend the borough's existing bikeway system past the Woodbine Elementary School site (which has no courtesy busing) through the Cape May County Open Space Eco Park to Sumner Avenue.
The new bikeway is part of an overall plan to interconnect publicly owned sites within the borough to the state's High Point to Cape May bikeway system. The borough's bike path system is used extensively by residents and visitors alike through organized walking groups. In addition, various outside agencies/groups use the paths for public events and designated rest stops, including the Woodbine Chamber of Commerce, the Puerto Rican Action Committee, church groups, Ride Against Aids (and other similar organized rides), and the Woodbine Development Center organized wellness program for staff and residents. It has on occasion even been used for equestrian events by local organizations.
The bikeway system provides connections between various points within the borough, including Lincoln Park, the town center that includes the Borough Hall complex as well as the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage and the adjacent Anne Azeez Instructional Site, a satellite campus for Stockton University and Belleplain State Forest.
“This would be the next phase for our bikeway system and an integral component for our Open Space Eco Park,” Pikolycky said. "I want to thank the New Jersey Department of Transportation and its staff for their past awards and ongoing support of this project.”