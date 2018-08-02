WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Mayor’s Wellness Program of the borough of Woodbine is sponsoring a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Tueday, Aug. 14, at Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St.
Appointments are preferred. For an appointment please call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
To sign-up online, see redcrossblood.org and enter this sponsor code: borough of woodbine.
Every day in New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, the Red Cross needs to collect close to 800 units of blood and platelets to meet the needs of patients. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to give now to help ensure hospitals have an adequate supply of blood and platelets. To find a donation site near you, see redcrossblood.org, call 800-REDCROSS or download the free Blood Donor app.
“We would like to thank all our donors from the last drive,” Pikolycky said. “There were 16 scheduled donors with a goal of 19 pints. Collected were 17 pints, with one Power Red and one deferral. Let’s do even better this time.”