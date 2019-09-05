WOODBINE — The Woodbine Municipal Alliance will hold its quarterly meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Woodbine Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave., Woodbine.
The meeting is open to the public and all are invited to attend. New programming will be discussed.
“I encourage all alliance members and all other interested community members to attend this meeting and become involved, especially in light of the new programming to be discussed,” Mayor William Pikolycky said.
