WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announce the borough received grant funding from the New Jersey Department of Transportation Municipal Aid program in the amount of $165,000 for the reconstruction of DeHirsch Avenue, from Monroe to Heilprin avenues. The project is a continuation of previously funded work on DeHirsch Avenue, he said.
The road is a main route to the Woodbine Developmental Center and is in need of improvement, including installation of stormwater facilities to correct recurring flooding problems, said Pikolycky.
“In order to maintain our roadways and infrastructure, these funds will provide necessary improvements to public safety while avoiding any financial impact on our local taxpayers,” he added.
