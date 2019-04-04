WOODBINE —Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Woodbine Recreation Commission is holding an Easter Egg Hunt/Holiday Event for children toddlers through third grade on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow Street, Woodbine, NJ.
The egg hunt will be followed by a viewing of the PG-rated movie “Peter Rabbit”.
The event is scheduled from 10 am to 12:30 pm.
Children must be signed in for the event by an adult.
Please arrive 20 minutes early.
Popcorn, hotdogs, and drinks will be served during the movie.
For more information call 609-374-0502.
“I want to thank the Recreation Commission and other volunteers for making this event available to the youngsters of the community and hope everyone has an enjoyable day and beautiful weather for this event,” added Mayor Pikolycky.