WOODBINE — Troop and Pack 77 of Woodbine donated food to St. Casmir Church with its Scouting for Food food drive from November to late December.
Scouting for Food is a Boys Scouts of America program, that collects nonperishable items to donate for a community food bank. The scouts of Woodbine collected 815 items in its first year. The scouts left boxes in the local stores and knocked on doors around town to gather items.
The scouts would like to thank the Woodbine residents and local businesses for their help.