SOMERS POINT — BEYOU-ti-ful Arts will present Disney’s contemporary musical adaptation of "Freaky Friday," the classic body-swapping tale, at the Gateway Playhouse.
In an update of Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel and the hit Disney films, a sarcastic teenager and an overworked mother accidentally switch bodies, taking an emotional and humorous journey toward understanding and acceptance.
“So many people have enjoyed some version of 'Freaky Friday,' whether it was the original novel, the 1970s Disney film starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris, or the remake starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis,” said Danielle Brindisi, founder of BEYOU-ti-ful Arts and director of the production. “When I learned that the rights were available, I jumped at the chance to bring the musical version of this beloved story to audiences in southern New Jersey.”
To give many young actors the opportunity to perform, BEYOU-ti-ful Arts’ production of "Freaky Friday" is double-cast with local talent from Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Ellie Savino, of Egg Harbor Township, and Camryn Josephine, of Upper Township, share the role of the angst-ridden teen, Ellie, while Brynne Wiser, of Egg Harbor Township, and Payton Lamp, of Northfield, play Katherine, her overachieving mother. Erik Wagner, of Ocean City, and Jacob Bryan, of Cape May Court House, share the roles of Katherine’s fiancé, Mike, and Ellie’s love interest, Adam. Matthew Flanigan, of Erma, and Ainsley Scarpa, of Swainton, play Ellie’s younger brother, Fletcher.
Other cast members include Michaela Belskis, Samantha Benigno, Marlow Brown, Maya Eppenbach, Isabella Freund, Briella Heitzman, Abby Henrich, Parker Lengle, Jack Morton, Alex Payne, Amelia Rendzak, and Gianna Scarpa. Hayley Scull was the show’s choreographer, and Julia Henrich provided musical direction.
Performances of the youth and teen production will be 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.
Tickets for all performances are $18, and seating is reserved. Tickets can be purchased at beyou-ti-fularts.com/theatre-classes or by calling the Gateway Playhouse box office at 609-653-0553. The Gateway Playhouse is at 738 Bay Avenue in Somers Point. For more information, see beyou-ti-fularts.com