MAJOR BASEBALL
Middle Township-Hurrikanens 4, Greater Wildwood-Elks 2: Winning pitcher James Papanikolaou pitched into the fifth inning and allowed just one run and one walk while striking out nine for the Hurrikanens. Wyatt Hand hit an RBI double and Adam Radzieta stroked an RBI single to lead the Hurrikanens’ offense. For Elks, Brian Cunniff and Antonio Panzini pitched three solid innings apiece, combining for 12 strikeouts. Max DelMonte had two hits and a run scored to lead the Elks offense.
Greater Wildwood-Elks 8, Lower Township-Spilker 5: Antonio Panzini was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs while striking out nine over 4 2/3 innings. Max Del Monte got the save and also hit a two-run single. Cade Vogdes slugged a two-run triple and Ryan McGrath and Brian Cunniff each had a hit and two runs scored for Elks. Aiden Flanagan had two hits and two runs scored and Drew Kronemeyer scored two runs for Spilker.
MINOR BASEBALL
Greater Wildwood-J Byrne Agency 4, Lower Township-Crest Wealth 3: Earl Belasco hit a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning to send home the tying and go-ahead runs for J Byrne. Kevon Richards and Kedian Sanchez each made key defensive plays and catcher Will Auty threw out the potential tying run trying to steal in the top of the final inning for J Byrne. Owen Bannon was the winning pitcher. For Crest Wealth, Christian Brunell hit a two-run double and Kyle Botts pitched four strong innings.
Middle Township-Phillies 10, Lower Township-Crest Wealth 4: The Phillies scored five times in the final inning to pull away for the win. Bryce Ziegler, Kyle Mick, Dylan DiLossi and Nick Matteucci each pitched well and DiLossi and Tommy Phillips had two hits apiece for the Phillies. Christian Brunell had three hits in the loss.
Middle Township-Phillies 10, Lower Township-Cape Resorts 1: Eric Pitman and Harry Clark pitched well and Tommy Phillips, Jerome Booth, Kyle Mick and Bryce Ziegler each had key hits at the plate for the Phillies.
MAJOR SOFTBALL
Greater Wildwood-Optimist 18, Dennis Township 4: Monica Kobierowskki posted three RBI and Charlotte Killian, Allyson Vessels and Dani Shaw each added two RBIs for Greater Wildwood. Ashley Nagle was the winning pitcher, with help from Sienna Sawyer, who tossed one scoreless inning. Rylee Morrow hit a home run and Kendall Creamer had two hits for Dennis Township.
MINOR SOFTBALL
Greater Wildwood-Sand Jamm 9, Lower Township II 8: Aly Lillo’s RBI scored Addison Troiano with the winning run for Sand Jamm. Troiano also drove in two runs with a hit earlier in the inning to tie the score. Also for Sand Jamm, Emma Oravits doubled ad Emma Contreras struck out five for the pitching win.
Greater Wildwood-Sand Jamm 10, Middle Township II 8: Olivia Robinson reached base three times and also made several stellar defensive plays for the winners. Emma Oravits doubled. Addison Troiano had four strikeouts over two innings.
Greater Wildwood-Sand Jamm 6, Lower Township II 2: Addison Troiano doubled and Emma Contreras struck out six batters for Sand Jamm.