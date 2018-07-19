'Cabaret 1940' at Kennedy Park in Somers Point
The Somers Point Arts Commission is introducing a new event to the city with "Cabaret 1940," an outdoor musical performed by Philadelphia’s REV Theatre Company Sunday, July 22 at Kennedy Park.
The show, taking place at 6 p.m., will feature the cast performing 1940s-style jazz and swing numbers while adorned in vibrant costumes on outdoor sets and including plenty of audience interaction. Admission is free. Be sure to bring a beach chair.
The rain date for the event is Monday, July 23. Kennedy Park is located on Broadway in Somers Point. For more information, email somersptarts@gmail.com.
Chip Miller Surf Fest in Ocean City
The Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation is bringing back its annual Chip Miller Surf Fest event to Ocean City on Friday, July 20.
The 15th annual event is open to surfers of all ages and includes awards in various categories. The competitions will take place off the beach at 7th Street and begin with registration at 7:30 a.m. The public is welcome to come and watch surfers compete or browse the merchandise available for purchase.
Following the event will be the third annual Slide for Amyloid, to take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at OC Waterpark, located at Plymouth Place and the Boardwalk. Admission is $50 ages 5 to 20, $60 at the door; $75 ages 21 and older, $85 at the door; $200 for a family of four, $225 at the door; and free ages 4 and younger. Admission includes private access to all waterslides, dinner, drinks, an auction, live music and more.
Proceeds from both events will benefit the Chip Miller Foundation, formed in 2004 in memory of Ocean City resident Chip Miller who passed away from amyloidosis in 2003. Registration for the Surf Fest is $45 and $10 for each additional heat. No wave dates are Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22. For more information on the events, call 717-243-7855 or go to ChipMiller.org.
Women’s Lifeguard races in Ocean City
Head to 34th Street and the beach in Ocean City for the Ocean City Beach Patrol's Women’s Lifeguard Invitational Races on Wednesday, July 25. The event features women lifeguards from the area’s 15 beach patrols competing in the annual race from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 609-399-6111.
Avalon Historical Society clamshell competition
The Avalon Historical Society and Avalon History Center are hosting the town’s ninth annual W. Norman Mackey Memorial Clamshell Pitching Competition 9 a.m. Saturday, July 21.
You’ll take a step back in time when you play the old-fashioned game, originally played on Avalon beaches in the 1930s through 1950s, according to the AvalonBoro.net website. The tournament involves teams and individuals facing off as they attempt to chuck seashells into a hole in the sand some 25 feet away. Awards will be given in both singles and doubles divisions.
The event will take place on the beach at 30th Street and begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. Cost to participate is $10 individuals, $20 doubles. Don’t worry about digging up a bunch of beach shells beforehand — they’ll be provided.
For more information or to register, call 609-967-0090 or go to AvalonBoro.net.
‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ in Ocean City
The Greater OC Junior Theatre Company is bringing the 2001 film "Legally Blonde" to the stage of the Ocean City Music Pier when they perform "Legally Blonde: The Musical" 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21.
Follow main character Elle Woods as she tries to overcome stereotypes while reaching her dreams during the award-winning musical, featuring a cast of high school-age performers who will depict the popular story through entertaining song and dance routines.
The Music Pier is located at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. Tickets are $12 ages 12 and younger, $15 adults. Call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice.