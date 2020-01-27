Cea’Anai Jackson scored 22 points and grabbed 27 rebounds to lead the ACIT girls basketball team to a 65-38 win over Vineland on Monday night.
Vineland 14 6 8 10 – 38
ACIT 16 15 22 12 – 65
VL – Jones 3, Ratliff 4, Rivera 9, Alvarez 4, Owens 14, Baker 2, Fowlkes 2
ACIT – Montero 8, Speer 15, Jackson 22, Grant 1, Williams 16, Paul 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.