Cea’Anai Jackson scored 22 points and grabbed 27 rebounds to lead the ACIT girls basketball team to a 65-38 win over Vineland on Monday night.

Vineland 14 6 8 10 – 38

ACIT 16 15 22 12 – 65

VL – Jones 3, Ratliff 4, Rivera 9, Alvarez 4, Owens 14, Baker 2, Fowlkes 2

ACIT – Montero 8, Speer 15, Jackson 22, Grant 1, Williams 16, Paul 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments