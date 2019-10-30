Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson gathers his team following a 47-12 victory over Delsea Regional in a West Jersey Football League Constitution Division game in Egg Harbor City. on Saturday. The Pirates improved to 6-2.
Cedar Creek (6-2) at Camden Catholic (1-6)
7 p.m. Friday
Cedar Creek will make the Group II playoffs. The Pirates need a win to stay in contention for the division title. Cedar Creek quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown for 1,866 yards and 25 touchdowns. Wide receivers Manny Reid and JoJo Bermudez each have eight touchdown catches.
