Pleasantville's Ernest Howard #2 runs a touchdown against Cedar Creek's Tyler Hendrickson #56 during the first half of high school football game at Plesaantville High School Friday Oct 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Cedar Creek (4-2) at Oakcrest (2-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Both these schools are members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. Cedar Creek sophomore wide receiver JoJo Bermudez is one of South Jersey’s top underclassmen with 33 catches for 484 yards. Oakcrest quarterback Angel Casanova has thrown for four touchdowns and run for four scores. Oakcrest defensive lineman Widji Selphin has made 46 tackles, nine for losses.

