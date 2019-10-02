Few Group II high school football teams in the state play as tough a schedule as Cedar Creek.
The Pirates face another tough opponent Friday night.
They play at Pleasantville at 7 p.m.
Cedar Creek (4-1) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Pirates sophomore wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has emerged as one of South Jersey's top underclassmen this season. He has caught 28 passes for 436 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Pleasantville beat Cedar Creek twice last season - 38-22 in the regular season and 57-0 in the playoffs.
Pleasantville senior wide receiver Keon Henry has caught nine passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns and also returned two punts and a kickoff for scores.
