Cedar Creek vs Willingboro

Cedar Creek's against Willingboro's at Cedar Creek High School the opening weekend of the high school football season Friday Aug 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Cedar Creek (1-0) at Salem (0-1)

1 p.m. Saturday

Cedar Creek opened with a 24-20 win over Willingboro, while Salem lost to Pleasantville 27-18. Cedar Creek quarterback Louie Barrios ran for a touchdown and a threw for a score in the win over Willingboro.

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

