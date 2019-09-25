Cedar Creek (3-1) at Woodrow Wilson (2-0)
1 p.m. Saturday
Woodrow Wilson sophomore quarterback Devin Kargman already has scholarship offers from West Virginia and Rutgers. He has completed 54 of 76 passes for 782 yards and 10 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cedar Creek senior quarterback Louie Barrios has completed 67 of 109 attempts for 1,023 yards and 14 touchdowns.
