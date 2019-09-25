Cedar Creek VS Absegami football

Cedar Creek High School plays Absegami, in Egg Harbor City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Cedar Creek (3-1) at Woodrow Wilson (2-0)

1 p.m. Saturday

Woodrow Wilson sophomore quarterback Devin Kargman already has scholarship offers from West Virginia and Rutgers. He has completed 54 of 76 passes for 782 yards and 10 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cedar Creek senior quarterback Louie Barrios has completed 67 of 109 attempts for 1,023 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments