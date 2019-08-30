Pleasantvile Salem Football

Pleasantville’s Jaquan Howard runs in the first quarter as Pleasantville High School plays the Salem High School football team, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments